The girl got a tattoo with a quote from her father and four years after applying it, she realized its vulgar meaning. Reported by The Sun.

Rhianna Cooper, 22, from Daventry, England, stuffed make it count on her back as her father often told her, “You only have one life, so do your best “.

At the moment, Cooper is dating a young man who hinted to her about the double meaning of the picture. “When we have sex, the words“ make an effort ”are the first things my boyfriend sees. I realized this only after a year of relationship after his remark. And how did I not guess before? ” – shared the girl.

Related materials Blue disease How the first tattoo artist in the world taught women not to be afraid to paint tigers, snakes and birds on their bodies

The Englishwoman also admitted that she chose the most hidden place on the body for the tattoo, as she did it during her school years. “Now I understand that the position of the quote is by no means ideal,” the heroine of the article complained.

It is known that this phrase is not the only girl’s tattoo. Over the years, she has completed seven more drawings, including a lotus flower, a turtle and her own dog.

In February, it became known about an American woman who got a tattoo before the pandemic and hid it for a year due to an accidental reference to the coronavirus. Leah Holland published a video in which she explained that she chose a sketch and got a tattoo in early March 2020. “I boldly and radically refuse to wear a mask,” reads the inscription on the girl’s hand.