In the UK, a girl gave her boyfriend a lottery ticket for Christmas and demanded part of the winnings from him. This story was noticed by The Mirror.

As a result, the young man won £ 500 (about 50 thousand rubles) in the National Lottery. Upon learning of this, his beloved demanded part of this money from him.

The lucky man’s sister shares the “moral dilemma” of money on a social network Instagram… She asked the users for their opinion on their account. She herself believes that her brother should not share money, since the lottery ticket was a gift.

User opinions were divided. Some agreed that a man should not share the winnings, according to others, if he loves his girlfriend and takes care of her, he will be happy to share money with her. Another user jokingly offered to return the girl only the cost of the lottery ticket. Another subscriber did not think that anything good awaited the couple in the future.

Earlier, a resident of the Australian city of Hobart, Tasmania, received a lottery ticket as a gift for Christmas and hit the jackpot. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, claims that she never participated in such draws. As a result, a modest Christmas present has enriched the woman by one million Australian dollars (56.3 million rubles).