The 22-year-old British woman lost weight due to stress after a failed relationship, was able to gain 12 kilograms in two years and was delighted. Her story she told Daily Mail.

After breaking up with her lover in 2019, model and fitness lover Erin James from Newcastle has dramatically lost weight up to 51 kilograms. “I was so worried about the breakup that I could not eat normally and began to lose weight abruptly,” the girl admitted. According to the British woman, she was so weak that she sometimes fainted and could not find the motivation to return to normal life.

She began to take care of her health after one of the trips to the gym. The girl loved her fitness so much that she went on a high-protein diet and started going to the gym five times a week. James said that she did regular fitness exercises, but tried to constantly increase the load and work out the technique as best as possible.

Related materials:

Thanks to classes with a trainer and a new diet, James managed not only to cope with the psychological trauma after breaking up with his lover, but also to gain 12 kilograms in two years. Now the girl maintains a page on social networks, where she talks about the details of her transformation.

Earlier it was reported that the Australian resident ate only KFC chicken for a month and showed the effects. After three weeks, he not only gained weight, but also faced psychological problems.