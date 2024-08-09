The Girl from Stillwater: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Stillwater Girl, a 2021 film directed by Tom McCarthy

Plot

Bill Baker, a driller by profession, is currently unemployed and works odd jobs in his hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. One day he leaves for Marseille to visit his daughter Allison, who moved there for study, but was later arrested on charges of killing her roommate, with whom she was also having an affair. During the visit, the girl gives her father a letter to deliver to the lawyer Leparq, in which he explains that the real murderer is a boy named Akim. The lawyer, however, does not feel like resuming the investigation based only on suppositions.

Bill, in order not to hurt his daughter, tells her that the lawyer is working on the case, and at the same time decides to look for the boy on his own but, given his ignorance of the French language, he will ask Virginie, a theater actress he met at the hotel, for help. Having obtained a photo of Akim via Instagram, Bill goes in search of him until, one night, he is attacked by a group of thugs. The leader of the boys intervenes to stop the fight and, noticing the photo that Bill has with him, asks an arriving Akim if he has something to confess, but the boy denies it. The next day Bill goes to prison with visible wounds on his face and tells what happened to Allison. The girl, furious, yells at him that she doesn’t want to see him anymore.

Four months later, Bill works as a bricklayer in Marseille and lives as a lodger in Virginie’s house, having also established a deep relationship with her daughter, Maya. The two, living under the same roof, have developed mutual affection and begin a relationship. In the meantime, Allison obtains permission to leave prison once a month, and the first time she spends a pleasant day with her father, healing their relationship, but that same evening Allison attempts suicide in prison. Some time later, Bill takes Maya to a game of Olympique Marseille, a team the little girl supports, and at the end of the game, in the stands, she notices Akim. Once out of the stadium, he follows him and kidnaps him, tying him up in the cellar of the building where he lives. He thus obtains a lock of her hair useful for the DNA test proposed to him by a detective he had turned to, but Akim tells Bill that he killed Lina (Allison’s partner) precisely at the girl’s request and that she paid him with a gold chain dedicated to Stillwater.

Stillwater Girl: The Cast

We have seen the plot of The Girl from Stillwater, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonBill Baker

Camille Cottin: Virginie

Abigail Breslin: Allison Baker

Lilou Siavaud: Maya

Deanna DunaganSharon

William Nadylam: Patrick

Idir Azougli: Akim

Anne Le Ny: Leparq

Moussa Maaskri: Pink

Eric Starkey: Senator

Streaming and TV

The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Friday 9 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.