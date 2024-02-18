The Mexican girl who had an encounter with Karol G died through a video call, since he suffered from cancer and at the request of the doctors it was not possible for them to see each other in person. The fatal news is shared on several news portals.

Karol G was in Mexico City and as part of his tour 'Tomorrow will be beautiful' he visited the General Hospital of Mexico and also the Pediatric Hospital of the National Medical Center Siglo XXI, to live with children who suffer from cancer.

Emmita was one of Karol G's most faithful fans, but he could not see his favorite singer due to the restrictions of his condition, since he suffered from blood cancer.

Karol G He spoke via video call with Emmita, he sang to her, he told her that he loved her very much and that way the little girl felt the happiest in the world to have contact with her favorite artist.

Leidy González Ramírez, Emmita's mother, is the one who announced her death on social networks: “Hello to all my princess Emmita's little angels, today I win her wings. She is already with Diosito, as she said. “I'm going to miss her and cry a lot.”

'Fighting for Emmita' is the account on Tik Tok that her mother Leidy González made her and where she shares images of the little girl who fought for her life until the last minute.

In addition, Emmita's mother thanks people for the moral support they have provided and also for the support they gave to her daughter:

“Thank you for so much support. Emmita won many noble hearts; Thanks a million for having Emmita in his prayers and in his daily life. It breaks my soul; I don't know how I can live.”

Emmita's funeral took place in Chiapas, Mexico, and his remains will be deposited in a chapel that was built for him.

At the moment, Karol G He has not commented on Emmita's death, he will surely do so in the next few hours.

