A shopper at the popular fashion brand PrettyLittleThing discovered an insect in packs of items she ordered from an online store. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok…

A girl named Amber posted a video in which she unpacks a parcel with clothes and discovers a moving black dot on the fabric of the product. “I got the PrettyLittleThing package a few months ago, but didn’t open it because of all the flea stories I came across on the net,” Amber admitted.

According to her, she did not realize that it was a flea until the black dot began to move. The post went viral and received over 1.2 million views and 93 thousand likes. Some users criticized the seller in the comments, while others joked about what they saw: “Here’s a nice little thing for you”, “Oh no, I should get my order soon!”, “And where are we going to order clothes now? PrettyLittleThing has gone bad lately “,” Thank goodness I haven’t ordered anything from them. “

Buyers at PrettyLittleThing have faced a similar problem in the past: they found fleas and bedbugs in packages with new items. Several clients of the brand have posted videos on social networks showing insects crawling on clothes. For example, a TikTok user with the nickname AsianPersuasianX1 showed her a mint-colored jumper delivered to her, in the folds of which bugs moved.