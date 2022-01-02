American blogger Holly Brooke told in her TikTok about the Christmas gifts found in the attic that her relatives prepared more than 20 years ago, but could not give, because they died.

Christmas presents for her, her younger sister, and also her father were prepared by her grandmother and her parents. The oldest detected packages were over 20 years old. The gifts were found in the attic by the girl’s brother. The deceased relatives planned to give their relatives pink pajamas with fleece, envelopes with money and Christmas cards.

Grandma Brooke died unexpectedly in 2015, and her parents, great-grandmother and great-grandfather of the family left this world back in 2002.

Earlier, professor of psychology at DePola University, Joseph Ferrari, warned that gifts can cause discomfort for the recipient, and in some cases even emotional distress. He explained that gifts cheer up, first of all, the donor, while often he does not think about where the recipient will put the present. Situations are not uncommon when there is nowhere to put gifts, but it is a pity and inconvenient to throw them away in front of a loved one.