User Reddit shared a story about how she forbade her mother-in-law from seeing her granddaughter after one of her comments. Most users under the post supported the author of the story.

The author of the post wrote that she and her husband recently had their first daughter. According to her, they had problems conceiving due to her health condition. “We went through several miscarriages and finally had a beautiful, healthy daughter,” she said.

The heroine of the story said that she had a bad relationship with her mother-in-law. The woman revealed the sex of the child to everyone, while the author and her husband decided not to do this, and during childbirth she tried to sneak into the maternity room, although the young parents preferred to be alone at that moment. “She snuck into my room and was escorted out by security,” the author was indignant.

Recently, according to the narrator, she was feeding her baby formula, and her mother-in-law criticized her for not breastfeeding her daughter. The woman called her daughter-in-law an inadequate mother and said that her son needed to be with someone who could provide her granddaughter with milk. “She offered to take my daughter so she could be a proper mother for her,” she recounted her mother-in-law’s words. In response, the girl told her husband’s mother that from now on she was prohibited from contacting the child.

In the comments under the post, users supported the narrator’s decision. In their opinion, her mother-in-law was obviously disrespectful to her.

Previously, a Reddit user shared a story about how she was outraged by her mother-in-law's unexpected act. Having learned about him, the woman kicked her husband's mother out of her house.