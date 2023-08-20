The user of the network Jam (surname unknown) with the nickname gembethan for the first time increased her eyelashes in a beauty salon and ended up in the hospital. The corresponding publication appeared in her TikTok-account.

The girl said that she decided on this transformation the day before the flight to Ibiza, where she was going to relax. At the same time, in the morning after the procedure, she woke up with reddened eyes, but did not attach any importance to this.

However, after arriving on the island, the situation worsened. So, the user, who tried to remove glued eyelashes on her own, developed a strong edema and the blood vessels in the sclera expanded and became bloodshot. “I’m crying now. I paid so much money [за поездку] Ibiza and can’t leave the house,” said the author of the video.

Subsequently, the girl had to seek medical help, paying 200 euros (about 20 thousand rubles). She was given an injection and prescribed steroid medication for her allergies for a week.

