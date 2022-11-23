18-year-old girl fled from Ingushetia from relatives who beat her for lack of faith

An 18-year-old girl fled from Ingushetia from violence from her relatives. The appeal of the Russian woman was published Telegram– channel “Marem”.

According to the girl, on November 14, she voluntarily left home because her relatives beat her undeservedly, and also took her to imams and psychiatrists to cure her lack of faith. “Now they [родственники] trying to break into my apartment. They will again start stuffing me with antidepressants every day to cure me of my atheism, beat me with a stick from a religious figure, ”said the Russian woman in her video message to human rights activists.

Lawyer Svetlana Anokhina in an interview with Takie Dela toldthat a young man helped the girl to leave Ingushetia. He also helped her rent an apartment. When relatives tried to break into the house, she was alone at home. “Leyla said that, judging by the voices, these were her cousins,” the human rights activist said.

Frightened by her relatives who were trying to get into the house, the girl called the police, but she herself was detained. Two days before, the Russian woman found her name on the federal wanted list. The police found out that she was accused under article 158 of the criminal code on theft.

Lawyer Alexander Peredruk informed “KP”, that no one is allowed to see the detainee yet. “We are now trying to take the necessary measures for her release. Her relatives are not there yet,” he said.

In addition, the publication became aware that the young man of the girl was also detained. He is suspected of extremism.

This is not the first time that a Russian woman from the Caucasus region of the country has run away from home due to violence from loved ones. In October, four sisters from Dagestan tried to hide from their relatives across the Russian-Georgian land border. They were detained and placed in a filtration room at the Upper Lars checkpoint. According to human rights activist Leysan Mannapova, the girls’ native village lives according to strict traditions – there a woman has no right to leave the house without a man. The runaway girls said that their relatives beat them for skipping prayer. In addition, they went through the procedure of female circumcision.