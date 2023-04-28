Blogger Mikayla Milici enlarged her buttocks in Turkey and lost the ability to sit

Blogger Mikayla Milici had a popular plastic surgery in Turkey and spoke about the unexpected consequences. The corresponding publication appeared in her TikTok-account.

On the posted frames, the influencer with the nickname @_mikaylahmilici said that she decided to increase her buttocks with the help of surgery. In the published video, the user appeared with numerous swelling and bruising on her body. “No operation has ever caused me so much pain, and this one was just terrifying for me,” she admitted.

In addition, according to the girl, she lost the ability to sit. “I am afraid to sit down and feel very uncomfortable,” the patient explained.

The video went viral and gained 306.9 thousand views. Subscribers appreciated the act of Milici and decided to support her in the comments under the post. “I myself have been dreaming of such an operation for a long time, but the consequences scare me, I won’t be able to endure the rehabilitation period”, “Thank you for being honest about everything”, “Despite all the disadvantages, I like the result”, “I wish you a speedy recovery” , they wrote.

Earlier in April, surgeon Tigran Aleksanyan told the Russians the causes of sudden death during plastic surgery. The specialist explained that any surgical intervention, including plastic surgery, increases the risk of blood clots. In addition, according to the doctor, the causes of death during operations can be genetic abnormalities, as well as excessive use of dietary supplements and drug use.