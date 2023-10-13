A sixth-grader beaten by classmates was evacuated to Ufa by air ambulance

A schoolgirl from the village of Savaleevo, Karmaskalinsky district, Bashkiria, who was severely beaten by karatekas during a lesson, required evacuation by air ambulance. The girl had to be taken to the Republican Children’s Clinical Hospital in Ufa. Before that, she was in intensive care.

The girl was diagnosed with internal injuries

The Ministry of Health of Bashkortostan announced that the condition of the girl taken to the hospital is assessed as moderate. At the same time, the doctors did not send the schoolgirl beaten by her classmates to intensive care again.

Doctors reported that the schoolgirl was being treated in the inpatient ward of the trauma department.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

It is known that at the time of hospitalization, the girl’s internal organs—the spleen and pancreas—were broken off, and her entire body was covered with bruises.

An attack on a schoolgirl in Bashkiria occurred during a lesson

A sixth-grader was attacked by classmates during class. The teacher was not in the classroom at the time of the beating.

Immediately after returning to the office, the teacher continued the lesson. None of the teachers provided first aid to the victim.

She asked the teachers for help, but they didn’t even provide first aid. Naturally, I was at work and said: send me to the clinic, call an ambulance, but they didn’t do any of this. mother of a beaten schoolgirl

The director of the school where the attack took place refused to talk to the press. She did not comment in any way on the absence of the teacher in the classroom at the time of the attack on the girl and the subsequent inaction of the teachers.

The karatekas who beat the girl were accused of other attacks

The mother of a beaten sixth-grader said that the schoolchildren who attacked her daughter had been practicing karate professionally for several years. In addition, she noted that other schoolchildren were also attacked by athletes, but the school administration ignored the complaints.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Immediately after the beating, the attackers threatened to kill the victim, but this also went unnoticed by the teachers. The karateka’s parents told the schoolgirl’s mother in absentia that their children could not behave like that.

Did she inflict such injuries on herself, or what? mother of a beaten schoolgirl

An investigation into the incident is underway

How reported In the Investigation Department for Bashkiria, department employees will check how security was ensured on the school grounds and why first aid was not provided to the beaten child.

“The parents of minors, students, management and teaching staff of the school are being questioned, the learning conditions and living conditions of the families are being examined,” the Investigative Committee reported. At the same time, they did not report the initiation of a criminal case for causing bodily harm.

Criminal liability in Russia begins upon reaching the age of 16, and in the case of committing particularly serious crimes – at 14. Karatekas who beat a schoolgirl are sentenced to 11 years.

This is not the first case of brutal beatings in Russian schools.

On October 9, in Tyumen, children in a crowd beat up a classmate because of a girl, and a week before, on October 2, three schoolgirls seriously injured a girl from the same school.

In addition, in September there were reports that a student ruptured a peer’s spleen with one blow right in class.