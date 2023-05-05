Blogger Zamzam went to Turkey for hair coloring and showed orange front strands

A blogger named Zamzam changed her image in Turkey and showed an unexpected result. She published the relevant footage in her TikTok-an account that has more than 102.1 thousand subscribers.

Influencer with the nickname zamybby said that she had already resorted to dyeing her hair twice, but the colorists could not achieve the desired effect. In this regard, the user went to another country to change and improve her appearance. First, the girl showed her appearance before the procedure. In the posted video, you can see that several of the front strands of Zamzam were orange-brown.

Then the heroine of the publication showed the result of the work of a master from Turkey. In the published video, the user appeared with dark hair, some of which acquired a shade of blond at the roots. At the same time, the ends of the curls became dark brown. “That’s what happened to my hair,” she concluded.

The video went viral with over 60,000 views. Netizens were outraged by the new image of the girl, as they wrote in the comments under the post. “You should find a lawyer and file a complaint against the hairdresser,” “I almost had a heart attack from what I saw,” “Hair on end,” they wrote.

