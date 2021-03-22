The Spanish woman dropped out at 16 to pursue modeling and talked about the horrors she faced in the industry. Her story is quoted by the Daily Mail.

Claudia Bouza, 25, lives in Miami, where she has worked as a fashion model since her teens. During her career, the girl managed to appear in the fashion magazines Cosmopolitan, Grazia and ELLE, as well as become a participant in advertising campaigns for OLAY, Alba Botanica, Hollister, Lindsey Adler and other brands.

Together with large fees, the heroine of the material “earned” many mental and physical disorders. One of the reasons for this was the constant fear of getting rejected by the modeling agency, with which she has been struggling throughout her life.

“You are constantly under pressure from competing with other girls. You try to look your best, you always think about your skin and hair, you follow a diet, ”Boza complained and added that in order to maintain her slimness, she has to consume exceptionally healthy foods and exercise daily.

In addition, the Spaniard spoke about the harsh conditions of some of the modeling shoots. According to her, she once had to pose in a bikini in a 10-degree frost, while the only place to change at the location was a public street toilet.

“Another time we rented luxury cars in a garage without heating. I had to pose with wet hair. I spent two hours sitting on a chair while the makeup artist painted me, and every 10 minutes an assistant doused my hair with water. Naturally, after that I got sick, ”she said.

In conclusion, Bose complained about the poor processing of the images after the photo shoot. According to the fashion model, sometimes photographers forgot to retouch her face, leaving pimples or traces of smudged makeup on the frames. Such “shaming” photos were subsequently posted on social networks or on advertising banners.

In February 2020, the former Russian model also revealed the truth about the horrors of her job. Dima Sitnikova said that due to albinism and masculine facial features, the representatives of the agency doubted for a long time whether to sign a contract with her. According to her, work in the modeling business is unstable, developing complexes, and the earnings of fashion models are lower than that of other employees of the sphere.