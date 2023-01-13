On the highway in Orenburg, a 27-year-old girl driver died as a result of a mass accident, another person was injured. This is reported by the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The accident occurred on Friday, January 13, on Zagorodnoye Highway. According to preliminary data, the 27-year-old Skoda driver drove into the oncoming lane, where she collided with Mazda Demio, VAZ-2115 and Mazda 6.

As a result of an accident, a young motorist received various injuries, from which she died on the spot before the ambulance arrived. As the IA specifies “Ural56.Ru”also injured the driver of one of the Mazda cars.

The circumstances of the fatal collision are established.

On January 13, the State traffic inspectorate of Russia reported that from January 1 to January 8, 2023, over 1.7 thousand car accidents occurred on the country’s roads. 291 people died, more than 2.6 thousand were injured.