A six-year-old girl was killed when a wall collapsed on her, into which a car had previously crashed. This was announced on Saturday, June 3, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan in its Telegram channel.

The accident happened at about 19:00 in the village of Sultan-Yangi-Yurt, Kizilyurt District. According to the preliminary information of the department, the driver of the VAZ-2114 lost control and, having left the road, crashed into a private house.

“As a result of the collapse of part of the wall, a six-year-old girl who was in the yard at that time died,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The details and causes of the incident are currently being clarified.

Earlier, on June 3, an accident with six dead occurred in the Nizhny Novgorod region. During the collision of a foreign car and a Gazelle, three children (8, 9 and 3 years old), the driver and two passengers who were in the car, died. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the accident.