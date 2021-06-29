The girl died on Tuesday, June 29, under the collapsed ceilings of one of the floors of a house under construction in Novosibirsk. This is stated in the message of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the region.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that in a 10-storey building under construction on Kirpichny Pereulok Street, Building 1a in the Oktyabrsky District, the floor between the fifth and sixth floors collapsed. As a result of the incident, a minor girl died.

“A criminal case has been initiated on the death of a minor on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety rules during construction and other work, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”), “- noted in the message published Online Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Novosibirsk Region.

At the moment, the scene of the incident is being examined, eyewitnesses are being questioned.

In addition, a forensic medical examination was appointed.

Earlier, on June 5, in Vladivostok, a 14-year-old teenager died in the collapse of an abandoned building. The doctors who arrived at the scene stated the death of the minor. It was noted that the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case.