As a result of the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a girl was killed. This was reported by the Izvestia correspondent on June 12.

It is known that the fire fell on the area where the railway station and the market are located. The footage shows that the fragments damaged the stores – glass was broken everywhere.

“About 15-20 minutes ago, there was a huge noise, an explosion, it was clear that an arrival was nearby. We all looked out the windows – the glass was flying. We were afraid to go out right away, we know that the cattle can be fired at immediately for the second time. A young woman died in a store,” said Elena, a resident of the city.

She also added that the shock wave from the explosions was very strong.

Commenting on the shelling, Elena noted that local residents expected strikes from the Ukrainian army on Russia Day.

Earlier that day, militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had already shelled Donetsk with NATO-caliber shells more than 10 times. The Kuibyshevsky, Kyiv, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of the city were under fire.

Ukrainian militants continue to shell the territories of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya in the DPR and a number of LPR settlements come under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

