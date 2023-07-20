Aksyonov announced the death of a girl after a drone attack in the north-west of Crimea on July 20

A teenage girl died as a result of an enemy drone attack in northwestern Crimea on July 20. This, expressing condolences to relatives, said the head of the republic Sergei Aksenov.

The family of the deceased is promised full support. In addition to human casualties, four administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the attack in one of the settlements, and responsible services are working at the scene.

Explosions, fire and evacuation of the population

This is not the first incident on the peninsula in the past few days. On the morning of July 19, an ammunition depot caught fire near the Crimean village of Alekseevka. Information about the fire was confirmed by the head of the region Sergey Aksenov.

Local residents reported that for two hours they heard the sounds of explosions five kilometers from the fire. Despite the fact that the fire did not pose a threat to residential buildings, due to the emergency, the authorities began to evacuate people from four nearby settlements – more than two thousand inhabitants.

According to Aksenov’s adviser Oleg Kryuchkov, the Crimeans were planned to be taken out of the danger zone for about a day. In this regard, deployed operational headquarters.

In connection with the fire, a section of the Tavrida highway had to be closed from the 118th to the 130th kilometer. The transport was redirected along the regional road, bypassing the danger zone, through the settlements of Stary Krym and Pervomayskoye.

Details of the incident at the ammunition depot appeared in the evening

As a result of a fire in a warehouse in the Crimea, part of the ammunition detonated, Sergey Aksyonov said on the evening of July 19 during a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Cabinet of Ministers. He promised to normalize the situation in the region within 24 hours without any assistance from the head of state.

The incident at a military facility in the Kirovsky district of the republic became one of the topics of Putin's meeting with the government. Aksyonov reported to the head of state on the process of eliminating the state of emergency.

“In this situation, everything is under control. There are no victims and injured, no destruction,” the head of the republic reported.

Vladimir Putin instructed to provide people with all the necessary assistance in connection with the incident at the military training ground and ensure their complete safety. The President added that the causes of the fire would be investigated.

Terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

On the night of July 17, two surface unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Crimean bridge. As a result, two explosions were heard, which claimed the lives of two people, a teenage girl was taken to intensive care. As of July 19, the patient’s condition is stable. According to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, she will be taken to Moscow to continue treatment.

Two people, a husband and wife, were killed in a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. With them in the car was a 14-year-old daughter, the girl was hospitalized.

As a result of the attack, the roadway was damaged, the bridge supports survived. At first, road and then rail traffic through the Kerch Strait was blocked, motorists were offered an alternative land route to Crimea through new regions.

The investigating authorities qualified the undermining of the Crimean bridge as a terrorist attack carried out using modernized drones. Vladimir Putin also described the attack by enemy drones as another act of terrorism. A criminal case was initiated into the incident.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin at a meeting on the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge on July 17 reported to the president that it would be possible to restart bilateral traffic on the Crimean bridge by September 15, 2023. He said that it would take 1-1.3 billion rubles to repair the damaged parts of the bridge.

15 September 2023 By this time, the authorities promised to launch two-way traffic on the Crimean bridge

On the night of July 18, reverse traffic was already launched on the bridge across the Kerch Strait.