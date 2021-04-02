The American woman complained on Reddit that, because of a family secret, her life has acquired a resemblance to a soap opera. The Daily Mirror writes about this.

According to the girl, she discovered that her biological father was her mother’s former lover. When she turned 17, her mother introduced them and made a promise from her that she would not tell her older sister about it.

A few years later, the girl found out about her sister’s romance with the same man. This made her break her promise and tell her sister the truth.

This did not suit my sister, and she left him, but she does not hold a grudge against me. Mom, on the other hand, was furious. She says that I told someone else’s secret, and that I had no right to tell anyone about it.

The post has collected over two thousand comments. Most of those who participated in the discussion felt that the girl did the right thing.

In 2018, it was reported that a US resident was sentenced to two years in prison for marrying her own daughter. The investigation revealed that in 2010 the woman married her son, but later divorced.