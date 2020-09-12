In Slovenia, a 22-year-old lady chopped off her arm with a round noticed for insurance coverage within the quantity of a couple of million euros. It’s reported by ABC Information.

A woman named Julia Adlesich agreed to cut off her left hand above the wrist and did it along with her boyfriend in early 2019. She was taken to the hospital, claiming that she was injured whereas sawing branches. On the similar time, they didn’t take the severed hand with them as a way to make Yulia’s incapacity irreversible. She had signed contracts with 5 insurance coverage corporations the 12 months earlier than.

The lady was speculated to obtain half of the insurance coverage instantly, and the remaining – in common month-to-month funds. Nevertheless, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned that a number of days earlier than the incident, Yulia’s boyfriend searched the Web for details about how synthetic fingers work, which was additional proof that they did it on goal. On the trial, the lady declared her innocence, saying that she would by no means knowingly lower off her hand. “No person needs to be crippled. My youth is destroyed. I misplaced my arm once I was 20. Solely I understand how it occurred, ”she mentioned through the course of.

The courtroom discovered Yulia responsible of tried insurance coverage fraud and sentenced her to 2 years in jail, and her boyfriend to 3 years in jail.

Earlier, a 66-year-old resident of the American state of Florida was accused of organizing the homicide of her husband for insurance coverage functions. She paid for him to her son and his greatest buddy, who had beforehand killed her daughter.