User Reddit with the nickname ani24cl shared a story about how she taught a lesson to a classmate who bullied her. Her method of revenge impressed commentators: many of them praised the author of the post for her ingenuity.

“When I was eight years old, there was one girl in my class who was not liked by many. She was angry and arrogant and played cruel pranks,” the girl recalled. One day, a classmate stole an inhaler from the author of the post and promised to return it if she ran five laps around the football field. “I ran five laps and ended up crying because I had trouble breathing,” she said.

After this, the victim came up with an original way to take revenge on her classmate: she took lip gloss and added nail polish and a drop of glue. After that, she threw glitter on the offender. “This girl loved to wear makeup. She stole cosmetics from other girls and said that she found them somewhere at school,” the narrator said. As a result, a classmate put on this gloss, which caused her lips to stick together.

“The teacher sent her to the nurse, who removed the glitter with alcohol and nail polish remover. As a result, her lips became very chapped, red and inflamed,” the heroine of the story recalled. Over the next few weeks, her abuser had difficulty eating salty foods because her lips hurt.

In the comments, users were delighted with the method of revenge that the girl came up with. “Great way to shut up her vile and vile mouth,” “At least it kept her quiet for a while,” “Great revenge on the little devil,” the panelists wrote.

