Reddit: the girl took revenge on her acquaintance who mocked her by complaining about her to the police

Site user Reddit came up with an original way to take revenge on a friend who bullied her while studying at school. The girl complained about the offender to the police, accusing her of trying to harm her.

“At school, I was bullied mercilessly. Two girls had a grudge against me. I was shy, loved to read, not into popular things, so I was perfect for them,” she said.

Related materials:

According to the girl, in the end she managed to take revenge on one of the offenders. She went to the ice cream parlor where she worked and asked her to make gluten- and milk-free ice cream. “I have allergies, including intolerance to gluten and milk,” the narrator explained.

The author of the post guessed that a friend might spoil the dessert, and decided to film how her offender makes ice cream. As a result, the user recorded on camera how a cafe employee adds a spoonful of milk and waffles containing gluten to the product.

After that, the girl called the owner of the cafe and showed him the recorded video. “I said that I was going to file a police report against a cafe employee because in my country it is a crime to know about a person’s allergies and at the same time serve him a product that he is allergic to,” she wrote.

The user added that as a result, her offender was fired from her job. She was also banned from working in such places.

Earlier, another Reddit user told how unusually she took revenge on the guy who deceived her. It was clarified that the beloved hid from the girl the details of the loss of her cat.