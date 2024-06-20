User Reddit shared a story about how she became pregnant and received an unexpected demand from her mother-in-law. The woman demanded that the child be given her maiden name.

The author of the post wrote that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé. According to her, her lover has his father’s last name, and his mother has her maiden name. “My mother-in-law demands that we give the child her last name,” she complained. The heroine of the story noted that the mother of her future husband was also going to use the court to ensure that her son took her last name, arguing that she raised him.

The girl noted that she and her fiance decided not to comply with their mother-in-law’s request. She clarified that after the wedding she plans to take her husband’s surname. Their child will also receive the same surname. “We decided to set boundaries with our mother-in-law now. (…) Because we want the best for the child,” she concluded.

In the comments under the post, users supported the author of the post. Many also noted that a different surname from their parents could bring discomfort to the child in the future.

