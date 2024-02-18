An OnlyFans model from Australia talks about how she fell in love with herself thanks to the sex industry. About it writes Daily Star.

Annie Knight, 26, dubbed Australia's “most sexually active” woman in 2023, claims she weighed more than anyone in her class at age 11. Not realizing that this was due to her high growth, the girl began to limit herself in food. At the same time, according to the porn model, her classmates bullied her at school.

After some time, Knight’s mother noticed her unhealthy thinness. She took her daughter to a doctor, who diagnosed her with an eating disorder. The doctor said Knight needed to gain weight. The girl recovered, but a couple of years later she had a relapse. “It was a non-stop stress rollercoaster of overeating, watching calories and constantly worrying about my weight,” she says.

It wasn't until Knight created an OnlyFans account and began posting explicit content that she finally fell in love with herself. The girl regularly received compliments from users online, which had a positive effect on her self-esteem. “At first I didn’t believe what they said, but then I watched my videos and thought, ‘I actually look really good,’” she recalls.

The model regrets that it took her so long to cope with the disease. She encourages people in similar situations to seek professional help. “Anorexia nervosa has so many long-term consequences. It's a pity that I didn't find out about all this earlier. You will have to pay for this for the rest of your life,” Knight says.

