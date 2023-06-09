The girl and the officer: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Friday 9 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the first episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Kurt Seyit Eminof meets the beautiful and young noble Alexandra Verjenskaya, known as Sura, during a leave from the front. Love snaps during a dance and for the girl it’s love at first sight. Even Seyit does not remain indifferent to the charm of her young woman but, older in age and more savvy about her life, he pretends to ignore her. Soon after Seyit leaves with his friends for the Crimea, where he will visit his family. Sura and her sister Valentina remain in Petrograd to assist their father, who is hospitalized for an unspecified illness. Sura dreams of dancing with Seyit, an emotion she has not experienced. In Russia, meanwhile, the uprisings that will lead to the revolution of 1917 begin.

The girl and the officer: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the full cast of the tv series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Guzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.