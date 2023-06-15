The girl and the officer streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Thursday 15 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the second episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka (1993) will be broadcast ) by Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5.

The girl and the officer live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see The Girl and the Officer on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled for the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? In all, for the first season, 5 episodes will be aired on the main Mediaset channel (3 episodes per evening; 13 episodes in total): the first on Friday 9 June 2023; the fifth and last Friday 7 July 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):