This evening, Friday 23 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the third episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

In the first episode airing tonight, Seyit awakens from unconsciousness and returns to Petrograd, where he learns from Celil and Tatya that the city is in turmoil. The Tsar has abdicated and the rebels are ravaging the whole country. Celil and Seyit decide to leave the Crimea and stop at Sura along the way, but first they go to say goodbye to Petro, who is very surprised to see Seyit alive. When Petro discovers that they will also visit Misa, he informs him that he has discovered who is in cahoots with the rebels and advises them to be very careful. Meanwhile, Petro organizes an ambush against Misa first and then Celil and Seyit, but they miraculously manage to escape. Sura is still shocked by the latest events, but she prepares with her sisters and mother to move into her aunt’s house. Meanwhile, in the Crimea, Guzide discovers that the man she is in love with is not an Eminof and that apparently her heart does not yet belong to any woman.

In the second episode of the third installment of The Girl and the Officer, Lieutenant Seyit, together with his friends Celil and Tatya, returns to Kislovodsk in order to finally meet his beloved Sura. Once they arrive at the girl’s house, however, Seyit and his friends find the house completely destroyed and fear that they will never see their friend again. Fate, however, has something else in store for the two lovers. In fact, Seyit and Sura finally manage to meet again, but they will have another new obstacle to face.

In fact, the lieutenant wants to ask for the girl’s hand, but her family does not seem to welcome this proposal. Meanwhile, Misa has been taken prisoner by the rebels and Petro’s parents have also been captured, for it would appear that there is someone who distrusts Petro’s loyalty. Things are not looking good for the boy. In Crimea, Zahide and her children await the return home of their beloved Seyit, but Mirza does not seem to be so happy, something is troubling him.

In the third and final episode of the third installment of The Girl and the Officer, Petro managed to bring his parents home, but his father discovered that he is a traitor to the Tsar and disowns him. Seyit and Sura, together with Celil and Tatya, are on their way to the Crimea. But the journey will prove full of obstacles and more difficult than expected. Meanwhile, in Alusta, Seyit’s family anxiously awaits his return. But while the mother is excited at the thought of her return, the father is concerned about what Seyit wrote to them in the letter from the front: who did he make an important promise that he wants to honor before returning home? And what did he ever promise him?

Meanwhile Petro gets permission to go south with a large group of revolutionaries. He wants to reach Seyit and Celil and stop them, and to do so he will use the name of Misa who, thanks to a deception by Petro himself, his friends believe to be a traitor. But Misa, who has since been released, also intends to join them.