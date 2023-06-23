The girl and the officer: the advances (plot and cast) of the third episode
This evening, Friday 23 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the third episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
In the second episode of the third installment of The Girl and the Officer, Lieutenant Seyit, together with his friends Celil and Tatya, returns to Kislovodsk in order to finally meet his beloved Sura. Once they arrive at the girl’s house, however, Seyit and his friends find the house completely destroyed and fear that they will never see their friend again. Fate, however, has something else in store for the two lovers. In fact, Seyit and Sura finally manage to meet again, but they will have another new obstacle to face.
In fact, the lieutenant wants to ask for the girl’s hand, but her family does not seem to welcome this proposal. Meanwhile, Misa has been taken prisoner by the rebels and Petro’s parents have also been captured, for it would appear that there is someone who distrusts Petro’s loyalty. Things are not looking good for the boy. In Crimea, Zahide and her children await the return home of their beloved Seyit, but Mirza does not seem to be so happy, something is troubling him.
In the third and final episode of the third installment of The Girl and the Officer, Petro managed to bring his parents home, but his father discovered that he is a traitor to the Tsar and disowns him. Seyit and Sura, together with Celil and Tatya, are on their way to the Crimea. But the journey will prove full of obstacles and more difficult than expected. Meanwhile, in Alusta, Seyit’s family anxiously awaits his return. But while the mother is excited at the thought of her return, the father is concerned about what Seyit wrote to them in the letter from the front: who did he make an important promise that he wants to honor before returning home? And what did he ever promise him?
Meanwhile Petro gets permission to go south with a large group of revolutionaries. He wants to reach Seyit and Celil and stop them, and to do so he will use the name of Misa who, thanks to a deception by Petro himself, his friends believe to be a traitor. But Misa, who has since been released, also intends to join them.
The girl and the officer: the cast
We have seen the plot of the third episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof
- Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya
- Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”
- Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky
- Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof
- Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof
- Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine
- Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya
- Elçin Sangu: Guzide
- Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya
- Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova
- Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf
- Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
