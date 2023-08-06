The girl and the officer: previews (plot and cast) of the tenth episode, 6 August

This evening, Sunday 6 August 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the tenth episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The grand finale does not provide a happy ending for the lead couple. In fact, Kurt will end up marrying another woman, Murvet. Şura’s attempts to prevent it will be in vain. The woman will try to oppose it, but she will come too late. The last concluding episode will see Şura leave Istanbul forever, but not before wishing the couple to be happy together. Meanwhile Kurt has taken his revenge on Petro, killing him.

The girl and the officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the tenth episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Guzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.