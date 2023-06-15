The girl and the officer: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

This evening, Thursday 15 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the second episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode, Sura and Kurt Seyit swear eternal love before the man leaves for the front. The two, at the station, would like to stop those moments forever, but Kurt knows well that he has to do his duty, and asks Sura to wait for him; both, however, must also consider the great risk: Kurt may never return. Months go by and Sura has no more news, she writes letters continuously to the man she loves and whom she would like to have beside her, but she has no direct response and is very worried. All she does is think about Seyit and she imagines a future with him. It’s her big dream. Meanwhile, Petro’s mother hints to Katherina that he is interested in Sura, and that she would like to proceed to ask for her hand. The two women therefore understand that the preparations for the wedding between the two will soon have to be addressed. Shura lives in Kurt’s memory and is completely unaware of what is happening behind her back, and only hopes that Seyit will come back to her soon.

In the second episode of the second installment of The Girl and the Officer, while Sura is fighting with her family to defend Seyit’s honor and prove that their love is genuine, Seyit is fighting in the war and unfortunately one of his close friends, Vlademir, loses his life. For our protagonist it is a difficult moment to overcome and the only thought that gives him strength is to be able to go home to his beloved. Meanwhile, during Valentina and Konstantin’s engagement party, Baroness Lola enters her, secretly at Petro’s invitation, and decides to pester Sura. The latter, in a rage, causes a scene that attracts the attention of Valentina, who will reproach her for her indecorous behavior. It also seems that Petro is a traitor, according to Misa, and who supplies the rebels monetarily. A story that is hard to believe, given that Petro’s family is one of the closest to the Tsar and therefore very rich.

In today’s third and final episode, Valentina and Sura argue because the girl tells her sister that she should leave Seyit: according to her, their relationship tarnishes the family’s reputation. Sura doesn’t even think about it and tells Valentina that she belongs to him and that both must be considered as one. Seyit sends letters to her beloved Sura, which unfortunately do not reach her destination: Petro, in fact, burns them in the fireplace of the mansion, so that Sura does not read them. It’s a real spite, as the girl can’t even get out of bed anymore, since she learned from Petro that Seyit died in battle. Valentina gives her sister medicine, and the doctor follows Sura, who spends her life in bed, devastated, and continues to dream of Seyit. She hopes that everything she’s experiencing may just be a bad dream. Petro promises the girls’ father that he will take care of Sura for life.

The girl and the officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Guzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.