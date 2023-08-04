The girl and the officer: previews (plot and cast) of the ninth episode, 4 August

This evening, Friday 4 August 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the ninth episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Seyit will find out the truth about Sura. During her absence, the woman decided to move on even though she never stopped thinking about her love of her life. The Officer is shocked and can’t understand how Sura forgot about him enough to date another man. In the second episode of the August 4, 2023 episode, Sura has to deal with a sad reality. She learned of Seyit’s return to Istanbul, she goes to look for him at the hotel, but when she arrives at the place she witnesses a scene that breaks her heart: Ayse is naked in Seyit’s bed. In desperation, and without having had the courage to ask the woman for an explanation of what she saw, Sura runs away from the hotel in tears. According to the previews of the last episode of the evening of The Girl and the Officer scheduled during the ninth episode of August 4, Riza sees Alya intent on hiding a gun in the laundry room and beside herself she throws it out of the club. Soon after, the man tells everything to Lieutenant Billy in the hope that he can repatriate her forever.

The girl and the officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the ninth episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Guzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.