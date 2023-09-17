The girl and the officer: previews (plot and cast) of the 16th episode, 17 September

This evening, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the 16th episode of The Girl and the Officer will be broadcast, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After the murder, Alya asks Seyit for help. Emine overhears their conversation and learning that Alya killed Billy, she immediately offers her protection and refuge in her house. The soldiers search the hotel behaving arrogantly and violently: Ali is slapped and Sabri, who defends Alya, is taken away and locked up in the outpost. The commander is clear: if they hand the murderer over to him, they will see the child again. Ali and Yahya try to intercede for Sabri, but in vain, so they go in search of Seyit: Ali goes to Emine’s house and discovers that Alya is there; Yahya instead finds Seyit in the laundry. Together they decide to free Sabri.

The Girl and the Officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the 16th episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah: Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen: Mürvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır: Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan: Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven: Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Güzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir: Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.