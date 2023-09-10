The girl and the officer: previews (plot and cast) of the 15th episode, 10 September

This evening, Sunday 10 September 2023, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5, the 15th episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Seyit and Murvet spend the day out and go to see the house he rented for them in Pera. The two return in the evening, being late for dinner, a gesture that annoys Emine and makes her definitively furious when she learns that Murvet has been in Pera: in fact, she confirms to Seyit that she will never go to live in another house . Murvet tries to act as a peacemaker and explains to him that after many years of separation, her mother fears she might lose her again. Seyit discovers from Sabri that Petro and Sura have become engaged and reacts to his rival’s provocations with violence. Meanwhile, Lutfu knocks on their door: Celil has been injured and needs treatment. Guzide is very worried and she would like to convince Yahya not to leave for Ankara, where the man is determined to move with his wife to start a new life. Back home, Ayse quickly lets it be known that Seyit argued with Petro when she learned that she will marry Sura, a discovery that greatly disappoints Murvet. Alya is finally ready to avenge her brother and Petro agrees to help her, but in exchange for her he wants the letter that Billy hides.

The Girl and the Officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the 15th episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah: Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen: Mürvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır: Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan: Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven: Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Güzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir: Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.