The girl and the officer: previews (plot and cast) of the 13th episode, 27 August

This evening, Sunday 27 August 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the 13th episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Seyit asked Emine to marry his daughter. Her proposal leaves everyone amazed, but she Emine doesn’t want to know: she will never allow her daughter to marry a man who has a lover. Seyit feels very offended by the words used by the woman, especially with regard to Sura, and vents to Celil, who tries to reason with him. Alya immediately runs to tell Sura about it.

Sura meets Serge, a French boy, son of a famous perfume manufacturer, and the man is immediately bewitched by the girl’s beauty. Seyit was wounded trying to save Burhan’s life and spends the night at Lotfu’s house, being looked after by Murvet. Guzide can’t resist far from Celil and goes to see him in the office, to say goodbye definitively, but when she comes out of her he sees Ayse threatening her to go and tell Yahya everything. Guzide runs after her to stop her, but she is hit by a carriage and loses the baby. Lutfu intervenes on Seyit’s behalf to convince Emine to give him Murvet in marriage.

The girl and the officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the 13th episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Guzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.