The girl and the officer: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for The Girl and the Officer, the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? In all, for the first season, 5 episodes will be aired on the main Mediaset channel (3 episodes per evening; 13 episodes in total): the first on Friday 9 June 2023; the fifth and last Friday 7 July 2023. The second season instead consists of 8 episodes which bring the total episodes to 21. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary) of the first season:

First episode: Friday 9 June 2023

Second episode: Friday 16 June 2023

Third episode: Friday 23 June 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 30 June 2023

Fifth episode: Friday 7 July 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of The Girl and the Officer on Canale 5 last (duration)? Each evening will start around 21.45 and end around 00.15. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for The Girl and the Officer, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.