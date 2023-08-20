The girl and the officer: the previews (plot and cast) of the twelfth episode, 20 August

This evening, Sunday 20 August 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the twelfth episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The reopening party takes place in the hotel. Seyit is very nervous about the presence of the British soldiers and, following an argument with Petro, decides to leave. At that moment a group of resisters led by Lutfu kills an English major and while fleeing they run into Seyit who helps them escape. The bond between Lutfu and Seyit is strengthened and together they plan an expedition to recover weapons. Upon his return to the laundry, Seyit has a heated argument with Sura and it seems that everything is over between them. In the evening Seyit reaches Lutfu, who wants to introduce him to the woman he has chosen as his girlfriend, Murvet. Seyit involved Celil in the expedition aimed at recovering the weapons. The trip could take several days, so Seyit decides to talk to Sura. The man discovers that Sura has thrown her roses that he had sent her as a gift. It was actually Petro who tore up his note and pretended it was from him.

The girl and the officer: the cast

We have seen the plot of the twelfth episode of The Girl and the Officer, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: Kurt Seyit Eminof

Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Alexandra “Şura” Verjenskaya

Fahriye Evcen as Murvet “Murka”

Birkan Sokullu: Petro Borinsky

Ushan Çakır as Celil Kamilof

Serdar Gökhan as Mirza Mehmet Eminof

Zerrin Tekindor: Nermin Bezmen / Emine

Seda Güven as Valentina “Tina” Verjenskaya

Elçin Sangu: Guzide

Aslı Orcan: Baroness Lola Polyanskaya

Demet Özdemir as Alina “Alya” Sokolova

Çağlar Ertuğrul: Yusuf

Melisa Aslı Pamuk: Ayşe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girl and the Officer on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Friday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.