This evening, Friday 7 July 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5, the fifth episode of The Girl and the Officer, a Turkish drama TV series based on the novels Kurt Seyt & Shura (1992) and Kurt Seyt & Murka ( 1993) by the Turkish writer Nermin Bezmen. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Sura writes a letter to her sister Valentina that she misses a lot and that she would love to be there with her, also to show her how affectionate Seyit’s parents are. The girl actually can’t wait to escape with her boyfriend, and leave the place where she is. Seyit returns to the farm to talk to her parents, and again has a clash with her father: neither of them wants to backtrack nor does he want to apologize to the other. So Seyit takes courage and announces to his family that he is about to leave, with the woman he loves.

At first light, the rebels reach the Eminof estate with the intention of killing Mehmet. In the meantime, Seyit and Celil arrive, alerted by Mahmut, to provide assistance, but unfortunately their attempts are in vain and at the end of the battle both of Seyit’s parents lose their lives. Meanwhile Tatya, having taken refuge in the mill with Sura, has an illness. With the help of Ismail and Seher, Sura tries to take her to a doctor, but she dies on the way. Petro continues to plot behind his friends and tries to kill Misa, who has just arrived in Alusta. Osman witnesses the scene and discovers Petro’s true nature, so the latter is forced to shoot him, but blames Misa. Seyit takes his revenge on Misa, killing him without giving him a chance to explain himself. Osman has not yet died and his brother tries to take him to safety with a boat, on which Sura also managed to get on.

Seyit and Sura are in Istanbul, but are kicked out of the hotel where they are staying, which has become the headquarters of the British. Seyit and Sura go to the consulate hoping to find the name of Sura’s relatives among the people who disembarked from the ship from Russia. Seyit and Sura befriend Yahya and his family and tell him their story, how Seyit’s family died and how the two of them had to flee in a small boat. Meanwhile, on the ship, Petro discovers that Celil is drunk and is looking for money to pay off gambling debts and tries to reason with him by explaining that as long as they remain in Istanbul, Celil will have to keep his head as the bullet intended for them will stop chasing them only just when they reach England, but the boy is desperate.