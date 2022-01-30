British model Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, accused the player of physical abuse. She reported this in Instagram.

Robson posted several photos showing signs of beatings: she showed a cut lip, as well as several bruises and bruises on different parts of her body. “For all those who wanted to know what Greenwood is really doing to me,” Robson wrote.

In addition, the model has published several audio recordings. On them, a football player rudely communicates with a girl in a raised voice.

Greenwood, 20, is a Manchester United alumnus. This season, he has played 24 matches in all competitions for the Mancunians. The player has six goals and two assists.