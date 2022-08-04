NZ Herald: Giraffe hit girl during engagement and hurt her neck

Montserrat Cox, a resident of the Mexican city of Mexico City, was injured at the moment when her lover proposed to her. About it informs NZ Herald.

For the engagement, the future groom brought the girl to a safari park. When they were near the giraffe, the man got down on one knee and asked Cox to marry him. The recording shows that the girl nodded and smiled in response. At this time, the giraffe intervened: he shook his head and touched the neck of the future bride.

From the impact, Cox’s head snapped back, and his arms went up. As a result, she injured her neck and had to wear a neck brace the next day. Despite the injury, Cox believes that the engagement went perfectly. “A couple of days my neck hurt, but I was so happy that I didn’t notice it,” she admits.

Social media users who watched the engagement video joke that the giraffe’s actions were a sign and the girl should not marry this man. “Perhaps the giraffe knew something and tried to stop you,” says one of the comments, but Cox disagrees with him. “This is not a sign. We were happy for seven years, and a giraffe is just a giraffe,” she says.

