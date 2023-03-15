It is obvious that the clickers they weren’t real, at least completely but that giraffe in the season 1 finale of The Last of Us It caused quite a debate. All this was clarified in the HBO Max documentary that offers details of the making of this adaptation of the video game to the small screen.

In The Making of The Last of Us available on streaming service HBO Maxit is confirmed that a royal animal in the key scene instead of using CGI.

SPOILER ALERT!

The next section of this post contains details that could ruin your experience if you haven’t watched the latest episode of the series yet.

Matt Palmer, who was the location manager on episodes 8 and 9 of the series, expressed how much he enjoyed working with the animal.

“Filming with Turnip the Giraffe will certainly be one of my favorite experiences,” he said. Breakout performance from upcoming actor Nabu the Giraffe #TheLastofUs #TheLastofUsHBO #TheLastofUsEp9 #TLOU #HBO pic.twitter.com/id8t4qBhD0 — Atom (@theatomreview) March 13, 2023

The talent that plays EllieBella Ramsey, shared a similar sentiment.

“Giraffes are pretty massive,” he said. “It’s almost a spiritual experience to be so close to such a magnificent animal.”

Turnip came from an Alberta zoo in Canada. Blue screens in the giraffe’s enclosure were used to set the scene, with Ramsey actually feeding the creature next to Pedro Pascal. For more on the season finale, Pascal discussed the episode and Joel’s final choice in another behind the scenes video.

As for the future, it is known that The Last of Us Season 2 it will not cover all the events of the video game sequel. According to the co-creator of the series HBO, Craig Mazin, it will take more than one season to tell that story. Also, co-creator Neil Druckmann has no intention of changing the plot due to negative reviews of The Last of Us: Part 2.

