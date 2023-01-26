Dynit announced that the animated series of GINTAMA will come up soon Prime Videos with its first 99 episodes. The anime will be available from February 17th exclusively on the Amazon streaming platform together with the feature film Gintama The Movie: A New Translation – Chapter of Benizakura.

Taken from the manga published by Sorachi Hideaki on Shonen Jump, Gintama is a post-modernist comedy with period drama and sci-fi mixed in. This means that we will not only see historical figures such as samurai and ninja, but also space monsters and aliens, all enclosed in a frame that oozes hilarity and quotations from all pores.

Source: Dynit