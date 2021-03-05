Gildo Insfrán’s government came out this Friday to justify the violent repression against the people who mobilized in the last hours to reject the tightening of sanitary restrictions against the coronavirus in the capital of Formosa.

It was the provincial government minister, Jorge Abel González, who spoke out in defense of the violent police action. He argued that the security forces acted because the protesters they “threw eggs” and then “broke the fence” perimeter of the Government House.

“A first act of violence is that they threw eggs and the second is that they broke the fence,” González said in statements to C5N.

The Insfrán official added that it was then that it was decided “to maintain the line of police guarding the entrance” to the provincial government headquarters.

“In a mobilization situation of these characteristics, it is not that there is a carte blanche to the Police, there are protocols to follow. The staff clearly had instructions to maintain the fences in order to avoid friction with the protesters,” he added.

González even took advantage of the interview to disqualify one of the journalists who were injured during the protest, identified as Maximiliano Galarza.

The injuries suffered by one of the protesters. Photo Twitter.

“If Maximiliano Galarza is a journalist, I am Brad Pitt. He is only the son of the owner of a radio, “he said to question the press worker.

The Insfrán official assured that the episodes of repression occurred before a “Violence to which we Formosans are not used to.”

“Here there are people with political interests. Calling to set fire to the government house is not a happy demonstration,” he remarked to criticize the people who participated in the mobilization.

In this regard, he pointed out against the referents of Together for Change who carried out efforts to denounce human rights violations in the isolation centers that the Insfrán administration created for patients with Covid-19 and their close contacts.

On the other hand, González ratified the decision to re-apply in Formosa capital the restrictions corresponding to phase 1 of the social isolation scheme that was established to prevent coronavirus infections, after the confirmation of 17 new cases.

LM