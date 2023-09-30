When the largest spherical screens in the world were going to be turned on this Friday, on the façade and interior of the newly opened Madison Square Garden in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) the lights were going to be illuminated for the first time with something that few imagined would happen. They have a Spanish seal. A concert by the Irish U2 inaugurated this iconic building at night whose main attraction is a sphere covered with a 54,000 square meter LED screen (15,000 inside) and 128k resolution that have been designed, calculated and projected from the studio of a young architect in Zaragoza, Miguel Fontgivel.

The Sphere of Las Vegas is the new leisure space in the city of casinos, and its dimensions alone are overwhelming: 112 meters high by 157 meters wide, with capacity for 18,000 spectators, it is considered the largest spherical building in the world. It has involved an investment of 2.5 billion euros, and can be seen from afar – both day and night – thanks to its exterior screen that covers the façade like a second skin with more than 50 million LED lights that offer images with a level of brightness and resolution that “is 32 times more than that of the best high-definition television.”

Whoever presumes can do it. It is the 42-year-old architect from Zaragoza, Miguel Fontgivel, who has led the responsible team, a total of 23 professionals, 30 at the height of the project, who have combined computing, engineering and architecture, even using artificial intelligence to design and calculate the two screens of the building. “A five-year job, more complex in mathematics than in architecture,” says Fontgivel. “The entire building,” says this architect, “is built to serve these screens because everything else, the structure, the facilities, is subordinate to them, since they asked us for the most spectacular screen in the world, immersive, with a spherical geometry.” 360 degrees, and everything is derived from here.”

And the person mainly responsible for this complexity is not even 30 years old. Cristina Simón, a 29-year-old architect from Teruel, pregnant with her first child and also a computer engineering project (she is in the third year of her degree), is the author of a good part of these brainy and complex calculations. She had not yet finished Architecture at the University of Zaragoza when she started working in the Fontgivel studio and she has been, according to him, “the key to the entire exterior façade.” A feminine and plural team that surprised Fontgivel himself because “it is not common to see so many STEM women leading a technological project.”

The Zaragoza firm Oboria/Saco, made up mostly of women, is behind the creation of Madison Square Garden in Las Vegas. The team is led by Miguel Fontgivel. Rocío Badiola

“There are more and more women in these disciplines,” says Cristina. She, along with Adela Pérez, Beatriz Carnicer and Ana Sabater, young architects and engineers, have been in charge of carrying out this project that has meant for everyone, as Cristina explains, “a gigantic challenge due to its dimensions and because it has gone much further. beyond architecture, creating new disciplines that combine programming with calculations and design.” It is, her boss summarizes, “a job of cross-pollination.” The design is of such complexity, says Fontgivel, “that with conventional means it would have been impossible.”

Another of his young professionals knows this well. Juan José Martínez, 30 years old, design engineer, or Manuel Mayorga, industrial engineer who has been the head of the BIM (3D computing) model on the interior screen. For all of them this has been their greatest work. And they have been responsible for tiling this spherical geometry, of high mathematical complexity, which had to marry pieces, façade and structure.

But the Fontgivel team is beginning to have experience in these challenges despite its youth. His company, Oboria, was born as a spin-off of Vubari Global, which in 2017 was responsible for designing the LED screen on the tallest building on the planet, the Burj Khalifa. And hence, this order that they have also made with the help of another of their firms, SACO, with a subsidiary in Canada and which has been in charge of manufacturing the pieces.

In a studio with views, facing the street that leads to the Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, it is furnished from Ikea, Fontgivel’s operations center. And offers for large projects from different corners of the world are already arriving there that “I cannot reveal due to confidentiality agreements” and that predict exponential growth. Everything shows, he says, “that from a provincial capital you can think globally.” He learned it at the Zaragoza Expo (2008) when the team of then mayor Juan Alberto Belloch signed him to direct the city’s pavilion at the exhibition. He was only 25 years old. Today he will not be in Las Vegas at the opening of the sphere because his partner, also a studio worker, is about to give birth to his first child. But they will celebrate, from a distance, with the rhythm of U2, the band that will premiere its screens because it has closed exclusive concerts in this space until December