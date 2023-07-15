The famous renewed lyrics of Cullera. Cullera Town Hall

It was a daring copy of what was then the mythical Hollywood sign. An idea that traveled from Los Angeles to Cullera, from Mount Lee to the Serra de les Raboses (Sierra de los Foxes). A huge and simple sign, made up of eight giant white capital letters that, for decades, has acted as a business card for this Valencian town for tourism and that this summer of 2023 turns half a century into an icon, with its corresponding controversies. , admirers and detractors. Those who discovered it with their jaws open from the rear windows of the SEAT Six hundred on the Nacional already have it as part of the landscape and now it is their children who are still surprised when they briefly look up from the screens with which they perhaps travel in electric cars for the highway.

It all started a century ago now, when a businessman, Harry Chandler, decided to promote the development he was building in the Hollywood district with a huge billboard. One structure supported fifty-foot-high metal letter plates with the name of the resort, HOLLYWOODLAND, and its own light bulbs. The idea was to dismantle it a year and a half later when the promotion was sold, but it soon became the hollywood sign, the symbol of the thriving film industry that had its studios there. Deteriorated and neglected for years, it was completely renovated in 1978 with the current HOLLYWOOD to separate itself from the urbanization and represent the entire district. This fall he will celebrate his centenary as one more star.

The idea of ​​tracing the sign in Cullera has a person in charge: Enrique Torres Gómez. At the beginning of the seventies, this restless neighbor convinced the City Council to launch this initiative with the aim of attracting tourism. The town, even then heavily agricultural, was getting fed up with bending its back while the cars loaded with vacationers and, therefore, with pesetas passed by towards nearby Gandía.

With Torres in charge of the operation, a group of young people got down to work to, never better said, put Cullera on the map. They did it between March and July 1973 with more imagination than means and José Marí, now 74 years old, was one of them. “Enrique was a sculptor and I worked in his workshop. He was a visionary, one of those who see things before others. Exaggerating a bit, like a Jules Verne. And he loved Cullera like the most ”, he remarks.

An operator, during the renovation and painting works of the letters.

The objective was for the sign to be seen from the road, whether coming from Alicante or from Valencia. The letters are 35 meters high, about 16 meters wide and occupy about 180 meters. “The billboard can be seen from 30 kilometers away,” he proudly points out.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The way they were painted had little to do with what had happened in Hollywood. Neither structure, nor specialized company, nor cartography, nor security elements. “Doing them today would be a laugh, but then it was a story. Although it may not seem like it, the terrain is very uneven and you couldn’t mark the contour with ropes. What we did was take some stones of about thirty centimeters, paint them white and outline the letters with them, ”he explains. Then, he recalls, they took Torres’ SIMCA 1000 and went down to check the effect. “On a piece of paper we wrote down if a stone had to be moved to the right or if another one had to go to the left. First we looked at it on the Valencia side and then on the Alicante side. Afterwards, we would go up again and rectify and go back to the car to look at it. It took us a week and today with a mobile we would have done it in one day ”, he assumes.

With the outlined sign it was time to clear the brush and put cement where there was no stone. Then came the time for the lime, recalls Marí with a smile. “As he was very inclined, the pastera where we did it sometimes it would fall and go down the hill towards the houses that were there. I still remember the women who came out and told us ‘Bandits! That you are going to kill us, ”she laughs. To distribute the already liquid lime, it was necessary to use the mill again. “One sucked from a hose until he noticed that the lime was coming and then it was quickly removed. If you had time, of course. You had a little drink. Then we spread it with brooms ”, he details. If the Hollywood sign cost $21,000 at the time, the one in Cullera was much cheaper. “We, Enrique, were paid the day’s wages. It was more the enthusiasm we had, ”she points out.

As far as is known, Cullera was the first to follow in the footsteps of the Hollywood Sign, but she was not the only one and you can see this type of sign in Chile (Renca), Finland (Hervanta), Romania (Brasov), or Taiwan (Keelung). ), among other places.

Cullera’s lyrics have had their detractors, due to their impact on the mountain itself or for encouraging tourism that has ended up being predatory. “There are always ideologues for everything, but they have been respected and have endured,” Miró underlines the controversy.

In 2009, the City Council illuminated them seeking to enter the Guinness Book of Records, but failed. In 2014, he launched a fireworks display with them despite the fact that they had been expressly prohibited from doing so due to the level of emergency that existed and caused a major fire that ended with the mayor, Ernesto Sanjuán (PP), sentenced to almost two years in prison. . In 2015, in the midst of the crisis, the current mayor, Jordi Mayor (PSPV), decided to turn them off to save. This week, the town hall has reviewed them so that they look perfect in the summer of their fiftieth anniversary.

snake command

The Cullera sign is now also a base for memes on social networks. The most common is the ironic translation of him into Cuchara as a denunciation of the attempts to castilianize the place names in Valencian. But, in reality, the intervention with the most impact took place a little over twenty years ago and it was physical, although innocuous for the letters.

On October 24, 2004, when the sun came up, the sign no longer said CULLERA, but CULEBRA, and it remained that way until late afternoon, when a group of police mountaineers climbed the mountains and removed the enormous white sheets that they had transformed an L into an E and an E into a B using stones to hold them together.

Hours later, an unknown Culebra Command took over the intervention with a press release and justified it as a call to attention against uncontrolled urbanization, but also against the letters themselves, considering them an attack on nature. A few days later they posted the video with their nightly intervention and their reasons, but it was never known who was part of that peculiar command.