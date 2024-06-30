If you are looking for a current generation graphics card and want to avoid investing large sums, you can opt for a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Eagle OC ICE now on sale on Amazon Italy. The discount compared to the median price is 9%: it doesn’t seem like much, but it is the lowest price ever for a product that is not normally discounted. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €372.01, while the highest price ever was €422.96. The current price, as mentioned, is the best since the GPU has been on sale on Amazon, which takes care of sales and shipping.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Eagle OC ICE Features
This graphics card offers 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM with 17,000 MHz speed. The GPU achieves one Clock speed up to 2505 MHz. It has three cooling fans, so it maintains efficient performance even during the longest gaming sessions or during the hottest periods.
It has three HDMI outputs and one DP output. Being from the 4000 series, this graphics card supports the latest NVIDIA technologylike DLSS 3, full ray tracing and more, to get the most out of modern games on your computer.
