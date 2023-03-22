Like every week The world has once again published information about the burning ‘Negreira Case’ and in this new publication the gifts that Enríquez Negreira gave to the referees through Dasnil, the company to which he received the money from FC Barcelona, have been made known.
The case has already passed into the hands of the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office and all the major entities in the world of football have spoken about it. From FIFA and UEFA, they even consider leaving them out of European competition for a season for damaging the reputation of the competition, while La Liga and the RFEF have released a statement but for now they leave the sanctions at the hands of justice.
Some of the purchases do not attract much attention, such as 1,500 personalized cards for the referees with their card holders and coins to raffle the field at the start of the game. Within what is possible, it is a useful item for the performance of its functions and can be considered a detail, but the worrying part comes later.
There are items that are already out of the ordinary, such as purchases of hams for an amount of more than 10,000 euros, or tickets for some football matches. According to the published invoices, Negreira even took the opportunity to pay for meals in some of the best seafood restaurants in Spain, with costs of more than 2,000 euros per meal.
Other major items featured are cheeses, wines, spirits, and lottery. In addition, “various invitations” stand out, which constitute a significant outflow of funds from the company. At the moment Negreira has not said anything about it, but after yesterday’s delivery he has many doubts to resolve.
Other gifts that appear between invoices are items of lesser value, but still attracting attention. Beach coolers, umbrellas or beach shovels for the summer and other objects such as toasters, corkscrews, blankets, pants or even laser pointer pens leave their mark.
