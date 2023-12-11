You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Antonella Rocuzzo and BVictoria Beckham.
Antonella Rocuzzo and BVictoria Beckham.
They have become best friends since the Argentine arrived in Miami.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Lionel Messione of the most outstanding athletes in the world, has garnered not only admiration for his talent on the field, but also for his wife, Antonela Roccuzzowhom his followers follow closely on social networks, where he shares every aspect of his life.
Recently, Rosario shared a special gift on her Instagram account, which It has 37.3 million followers. Showed a perfume from Victoria Beckham's Portofino '97 line, valued at $200, and thanked the British businesswoman in her publication. She tagged both her new friend in Miami and the brand.
Now, there are new gifts that Victoria has given Antonella, which confirms their great friendship, especially since Messi arrived in Miami to play for Inter, a team co-owned by David Beckham.
The Englishwoman shared several photos on social networks in which the wife of the Albiceleste captain appears wearing one of the 'Victoria Beckham' brand bags. Specifically, it is the large black 'Chain Pouch with Strap'. Its price is €1,250.00.
“How lucky to have such incredible friends here in Miami!! I love you so much @AntonelaRoccuzzo!” were the affectionate words that the businesswoman and singer publicly dedicated to the Argentine after an event with Vogue Magazine.
For her part, Antonela also wore pants designed by Victoria Beckham and wanted to congratulate her through her own profile, stating that “they are the best jeans in the world.”
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#gift #Victoria #Beckham #gave #Antonella #Rocuzzo #Messi39s #wife
Leave a Reply