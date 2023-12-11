Lionel Messione of the most outstanding athletes in the world, has garnered not only admiration for his talent on the field, but also for his wife, Antonela Roccuzzowhom his followers follow closely on social networks, where he shares every aspect of his life.

Recently, Rosario shared a special gift on her Instagram account, which It has 37.3 million followers. Showed a perfume from Victoria Beckham's Portofino '97 line, valued at $200, and thanked the British businesswoman in her publication. She tagged both her new friend in Miami and the brand.

Now, there are new gifts that Victoria has given Antonella, which confirms their great friendship, especially since Messi arrived in Miami to play for Inter, a team co-owned by David Beckham.

The Englishwoman shared several photos on social networks in which the wife of the Albiceleste captain appears wearing one of the 'Victoria Beckham' brand bags. Specifically, it is the large black 'Chain Pouch with Strap'. Its price is €1,250.00.

“How lucky to have such incredible friends here in Miami!! I love you so much @AntonelaRoccuzzo!” were the affectionate words that the businesswoman and singer publicly dedicated to the Argentine after an event with Vogue Magazine.

For her part, Antonela also wore pants designed by Victoria Beckham and wanted to congratulate her through her own profile, stating that “they are the best jeans in the world.”

SPORTS

More sports news