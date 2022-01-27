This is how Egypt is, this is how it is in calamities, it is a treasure, this is how it is in disputes, it is sounding.

The gift of the Nile, oh the glory of its people, and the beacon of its history, today, every day, age, and eternity, it is in the deputies, a spear and a shout, its beacon does not falter, and its horses do not falter, when the days ignite their embers.

The father of human history, Herodotus, said about it, Egypt is the gift of the Nile, rather it is the gift of Arabism, the gift of truth and truth. Heading towards the liberation of land and honor, determined that Egypt would always remain lofty, solid, leading the march of freedom on its land, and the land of Arabism with distinction, based on the principles, foundations, and human controls, that peace is not complete without achieving freedom, and that aggression does not stop extending, And the extent of it only strictly national positions.

Today, Egypt stands with the UAE, wholeheartedly, in the face of Houthi absurdity, and deterring barbaric aggression, so that the flag of the UAE remains high, rising with its principles that have never given up, soon or far, but have offered to help him and sought to help him, in the belief of our wise leadership, That humanity is one and indivisible universe, and that what happens in a country, other countries must collide with it, for the sake of a world that lives in peace, harmony, and harmony, and for the sake of peoples united by love and mutual respect, without arrogance or arrogance. or bidding on the rights of others.

Egypt and the Emirates, tributaries of one river, are the same destiny, and the history that unites the two countries.

This is our Gulf, enjoying today the unity of wills and the solidarity of wills, to deter everyone who begs himself to interfere in the affairs of these countries, and everyone who has illusory ambitions, and everyone who thinks of being submerged between the ribs is like a reprehensible devil, a gossip, a sinful aggressor.

The Emirates and Egypt are the heart, the heart of a river that flows with tenderness, and the soul is a breath of air from the fragrance of a palm tree in the depths of broad hopes.

Egypt and the Emirates, the dream, a star that lights the hearts of lovers, and the mast, a wing that fails with wishes that Arabism remains, our approach, humanity is our soul, and the great world is our home.

May God protect the Emirates and Egypt, and protect everyone who swears in the name of humanity without grudges, intrigues, grudges, or sick thoughts.