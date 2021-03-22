At International poetry day the Barça He returned to legendary times, when the team drew in the opposite goal the virtues learned in the aesthetic school of the best football in its history, the one that they taught, successively, Kubala, Cruyff, Guardiola and the most recent of the masters, Lionel Messi. The star, the author of the current staff, has given joy to the obligation to combine, he came out of his seriousness of steel a long time ago, and is already laughing while the rest of the team has fun. What they do is earthly, but in Carousel Marcos López, looking for adjectives for this delirium, said that Barça was doing heavenly football, and don Luis Suarez, another of the builders of Barcelona’s happiest aesthetics, said that this has been the most perfect match played after the disaster of Lisbon, a memory that is diluted with his tears of black legend.

The game ended with that feeling of relief after months or years of insufficiency, as if the light had appeared and the tunnel that took away Barça’s desire to look was left behind. The key has been the aim and the joy has been that collective goal that the footballers have celebrated as if they had just added themselves to the awareness that perhaps life was not so sad and that future is still being written on football machines like poetry.