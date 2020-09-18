The Spanish National Team will miss one of its most important players this Saturday against Moldova (19:00), qualifying match for the Eurocup. Jorge Vilda will not be able to remove from the headline, as he always did in the last appointments, to Virginia Torrecilla. The Spaniard was diagnosed a few months ago with a brain tumor and is in full fight with the disease.

However, La Roja wanted to pay tribute to him in his hardest moments. The number 14 of Torrecilla will be present before the Moldovans. Alexia Putellas will wear it. The two have known each other for many years and are united by a great friendship. They debuted together in the Spanish national team back in 2013, after a successful career in the lower categories.

“I wish this situation had never happened, This number is from Virginia. When it all happened, we talked and agreed that I will carry her number until she recovers and is here again, soon “, confesses the Barcelona player. “Everything good that happens with this number will be for her. “Success with these two players in between is assured.